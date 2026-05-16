11K InDrive drivers receive cash relief assistance

“Basically, for InDrive, we just organize everything for DSWD and make sure that our drivers are comfortable receiving their P5,000 fuel subsidy,” she said.

Guinto said the transport network company (TNC) submitted a verified list to the government to ensure a transparent and smooth distribution of fuel subsidy assistance to thousands of InDrive drivers.

Aside from the government aid, InDrive also launched a fuel support program for its drivers worth P2.7 million.

“Some of our drivers received fuel vouchers. It actually helped them so they could refuel during that time [of the oil crisis],” Guinto said.