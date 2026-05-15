Villar Foundation holds 11th urban gardening, cooking fest

Former Senator Cynthia Villar headlined the gathering and recognized the local participants. Senator Camille Villar also attended the event and joined the judging panel during the food-tasting segment.

The judging panel included former Department of Agriculture Director Vivencio Mamaril, organic farming practitioner Emma Tolentino, and Ernie Bollosa, a representative from the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Plant Industry.

Entries were evaluated based on nutritional value, affordability, and flavor.

Winners in the school and barangay categories received trophies and cash prizes ranging from P10,000 to P30,000.

Barangay Talon 1 was named the grand champion of the cooking competition, taking home the top cash prize of P30,000.