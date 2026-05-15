SMDC malls, retail strips roll out summer food and wellness spots

Among the featured establishments are Tea Melody, Chagee, and Cha Tuk Chak for summer refreshments, alongside food concepts such as Masaderia, Federation Fried Rice, Kokodak, Golden Noodle, and BOK across various SMDC retail strips in Pasay, Quezon City, and Mandaluyong.

The campaign also spotlights wellness-focused destinations, including Espace Pilates, June and July Spa, and iSkin, which offer fitness sessions, massage treatments, and skincare services for customers seeking self-care and relaxation during the summer season.

SMDC said the initiative reflects its effort to transform its mall and retail spaces into accessible lifestyle hubs where communities can dine, unwind, and socialize without traveling far.