SMDC tops off Glade Residences, ushers new era of community living in Iloilo

SM Development Corporation (SMDC) marked a key milestone in Western Visayas with the topping-off of all its buildings at Glade Residences, signaling the completion of the project’s structural phase and the start of interior and finishing works.

Once complete, the four-storey mid-rise development will feature nearly 2,000 homes designed to promote a balanced lifestyle. The community will offer landscaped gardens and open-air spaces for relaxation, swimming pools, a covered basketball court, play areas, and function rooms for social gatherings and milestones.

Strategically located in Jaro, Glade Residences positions residents at the heart of Iloilo’s next growth corridor. The historic district is fast becoming one of the city’s most dynamic areas, with SM as one of the first movers helping drive progress in underdeveloped zones.

The property is a few minutes away from schools, hospitals, and transport hubs, with the upcoming SM City Jaro expansion nearby. It also provides direct access to the Iloilo Circumferential Road, linking homeowners to workplaces, commercial centers, heritage landmarks, and leisure destinations.

According to SMDC, Glade Residences was designed to merge comfort, convenience, and sustainability in a setting that reflects the relaxed yet progressive Iloilo lifestyle.

“With its nature-inspired touches, generous community spaces, and proximity to daily essentials, Glade Residences offers an environment where families can grow, professionals can recharge, and neighbors can connect,” the developer said.

The topping-off marks the transition to the project’s final phase, which will focus on interior finishing, amenity installation, and landscaping in preparation for turnover to future homeowners.

SMDC said Glade Residences stands as a testament to how modern developments can combine accessibility, comfort, and community in one of Iloilo’s most sought-after addresses.