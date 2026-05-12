Sustainable power solutions for the Visayas

Cheers to an electrifying and forward-looking move!
SM Development Corporation (SMDC) has taken a significant step toward sustainable living by launching its first renewable energy system in the Visayas, specifically at Style Residences in Iloilo City. The milestone coincided with Earth Day on 22 April, underscoring the company’s commitment to environmentally responsible development.
Expansion of renewable energy to the Visayas
The initiative forms part of SMDC’s broader renewable energy rollout in partnership with Buskowitz Energy, formalized in October 2025. The program covers four pilot developments: Style Residences in Iloilo, and Spring Residences, South Residences, and Vine Residences in Metro Manila.
By bringing this initiative to Iloilo, SMDC demonstrates that innovation and sustainability are no longer confined to the capital. Instead, the company is expanding its reach to regional communities, making modern, eco-friendly living more accessible and inclusive. This move reflects a growing recognition that progress must extend beyond major urban centers.
Practical benefits for residents and operations
With the system now operational, SMDC said the solar energy supports essential daily functions such as lighting and shared facilities within the property. This integration of renewable energy is expected to reduce overall energy consumption by approximately 15 percent.
At a time when the world continues to face energy challenges and rising costs, this initiative offers practical benefits for residents. Lower energy consumption can help improve operational efficiency and better manage electricity-related association dues over time. More importantly, it introduces a more sustainable way of living without disrupting the comfort and convenience of residents.
A long-term shift toward sustainable communities
Beyond immediate benefits, the energization reflects a broader shift in how residential communities are designed and managed. For SMDC, sustainability is no longer an optional feature but an integral part of everyday living.
“Sustainability becomes more meaningful when people actually experience it in their daily lives,” said Jessica Bianca Sy, SMDC vice president and head of Design, Innovation and Strategy. “Bringing this to Iloilo is a step toward making that experience more inclusive — so more communities can benefit from how we design and operate our developments.”
James Carlos P. Buskowitz, founder and CEO of Buskowitz Energy, added that the project demonstrates how renewable energy can be seamlessly integrated into residential developments and scaled beyond major urban centers.
Looking ahead, SMDC plans to make renewable energy a standard feature in its future SMDC Nature developments. This direction aligns with the broader sustainability goals of SM Prime Holdings, reinforcing efforts to reduce environmental impact while enhancing the quality of urban living.
SMDC is not only investing in infrastructure but also in a future where communities are designed to be more resilient, efficient and sustainable — creating spaces where people can thrive and build meaningful lives.