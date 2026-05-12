Sustainable power solutions for the Visayas

Cheers to an electrifying and forward-looking move!

SM Development Corporation (SMDC) has taken a significant step toward sustainable living by launching its first renewable energy system in the Visayas, specifically at Style Residences in Iloilo City. The milestone coincided with Earth Day on 22 April, underscoring the company’s commitment to environmentally responsible development.

Expansion of renewable energy to the Visayas

The initiative forms part of SMDC’s broader renewable energy rollout in partnership with Buskowitz Energy, formalized in October 2025. The program covers four pilot developments: Style Residences in Iloilo, and Spring Residences, South Residences, and Vine Residences in Metro Manila.