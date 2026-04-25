Winners soar at kite flying competition in SMDC Wind Park

For the 3D Champion title, Robinson Orquia claimed the victory with his dynamic and vibrant-colored kite, followed by Gurian Champion Arman Calma, who demonstrated great control over his kite even in strong winds.

Additionally, Ramon Balangue secured the Flat kite Champion title, showcasing mastery while in flight.

The event also had special awards such as the Early Bird and the Maximum Height Winner, among others. The participants' achievements also highlighted a vibrant spirit for this year’s competition.

Furthermore, kite-making also became a way for people to come together and celebrate their creativity, such as the gigantic octopus, which soared in the sky with its vibrant orange color, which came to life with the help of multiple people.

Prizes ranged from P4,000 to P20,000, where kites of all shapes, colors, and forms filled the sky, turning the day into a celebration of summer fun and artistry, accompanied by a variety of food and drinks that participants and families could enjoy.

The event delivered a “Max Out Experience” as it took over SMDC Wind Park, hosting a vibrant kite flying competition full of colors and a good time with friends and family, because from creativity to altitude, they owned the sky.