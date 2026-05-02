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Getaways

A place where time stands still

Fashion here reveals itself not just as clothing, but as a living archive of identity, craftsmanship, and memory.
Miniature scenes created using Nenita dolls dressed in Patis Tesoro designs, retelling key moments in Philippine history.
Miniature scenes created using Nenita dolls dressed in Patis Tesoro designs, retelling key moments in Philippine history.Photographs by Patricia Ramirez for DAILY TRIBUNE
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The heat in the Philippines can become relentless, enough to make anyone wonder how Filipinos in the past managed to stay cool while still looking refined. Beyond being a well-loved southern retreat, Villa Escudero Plantations and Resort holds a fascinating collection of historical fashion pieces gathered and preserved by the Escudero family through the years.

Inside the family museum, art and heritage come together in a thoughtful display that traces the evolution of both Philippine and global fashion. Visitors are given a closer look at garments once worn by past Philippine presidents, alongside the family’s private collection of local and international accessories. A notable section features Patis Tesoro’s Nenita dolls, which depict key moments in Philippine history, including the creation of the national flag.

SPANISH fans.
SPANISH fans.
Miniature scenes created using Nenita dolls dressed in Patis Tesoro designs, retelling key moments in Philippine history.
Masterful prologue: The contemporary tropicalist at Resort by ArteFino

A timeless craft

For Filipinas of the 18th and 19th centuries, the baro’t saya and the terno, often crafted from delicate pineapple fibers, were staple pieces. These were typically paired with a pañuelo draped over the shoulders, along with a parasol or fan for both function and style. Long before modern handbags became essentials, women relied on the chatelaine during the Victorian era. This waist accessory carried small necessities such as lipstick, a coin purse, or a needle case for quick repairs.

Historic garments worn by Philippine President Emilio Aguinaldo and his wife, offering a rare glimpse into his presidential-era style.
Historic garments worn by Philippine President Emilio Aguinaldo and his wife, offering a rare glimpse into his presidential-era style.
At Villa Escudero, a collection of Philippine historical pieces is on display, including a chatelaine — a Victorian-era waist accessory used to carry small essentials.
At Villa Escudero, a collection of Philippine historical pieces is on display, including a chatelaine — a Victorian-era waist accessory used to carry small essentials.

The museum also highlights intricate needlework through embroidered and crochet pieces, complemented by wooden thread boxes that speak to the craftsmanship of the time. Jewelry and embellished bags add another layer to the collection’s richness.

For men, accessories leaned toward form and function, with canes in various designs, including those shaped like animals such as a king cobra, alongside classic pocket watches.

Miniature scenes created using Nenita dolls dressed in Patis Tesoro designs, retelling key moments in Philippine history.
Weaving stories of heritage
Vintage metal clips designed to adorn women’s hair.
Vintage metal clips designed to adorn women’s hair.
Baro’t saya and terno.
Baro’t saya and terno.

Among the most compelling displays are the garments of former Philippine presidents, including Emilio Aguinaldo and Ramon Magsaysay, presented with photographs of them wearing the pieces, offering a vivid glimpse into the style of their time.

Fashion here reveals itself not just as clothing, but as a living archive of identity, craftsmanship and memory. Each thread, silhouette and accessory carries the imprint of a time, a place, and the people who shaped it. Preserving these pieces allows future generations to see, feel, and understand the artistry that once defined everyday life, where style becomes more than trend and instead a heritage that continues to inspire, evolve and endure.

The harana tradition saw men dressing in their finest attire to serenade and impress.
The harana tradition saw men dressing in their finest attire to serenade and impress.
BUTTERFLY-shaped brooch, vintage floral brooch, and antique brooch
BUTTERFLY-shaped brooch, vintage floral brooch, and antique brooch
Nenita dolls dressed by Patis Tesoro depict the making of the Philippine flag through intricate, detailed craftsmanship.
Nenita dolls dressed by Patis Tesoro depict the making of the Philippine flag through intricate, detailed craftsmanship.
Wooden thread boxes feature intricate designs that highlight traditional needlework tools.
Wooden thread boxes feature intricate designs that highlight traditional needlework tools.
Metal clutch bags serve as ornate accessories that complete elegant evening wear.
Metal clutch bags serve as ornate accessories that complete elegant evening wear.
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