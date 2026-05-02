A place where time stands still

The heat in the Philippines can become relentless, enough to make anyone wonder how Filipinos in the past managed to stay cool while still looking refined. Beyond being a well-loved southern retreat, Villa Escudero Plantations and Resort holds a fascinating collection of historical fashion pieces gathered and preserved by the Escudero family through the years.

Inside the family museum, art and heritage come together in a thoughtful display that traces the evolution of both Philippine and global fashion. Visitors are given a closer look at garments once worn by past Philippine presidents, alongside the family’s private collection of local and international accessories. A notable section features Patis Tesoro’s Nenita dolls, which depict key moments in Philippine history, including the creation of the national flag.