Prime Infra gas plants cushion Luzon grid 

Gas-fired facilities

PrimeCoreGen currently operates First Gen’s gas-fired facilities, including the 1,000-MW Sta. Rita, 450-MW San Gabriel and 97-MW Avion plants, after Prime Infra acquired a majority stake in the assets in 2025.

Despite the wave of outages, NGCP said the Luzon grid maintained an available capacity of 14,153 MW against peak demand of 13,558 MW, leaving a thin reserve margin of 595 MW.

Largest plants forced offline

Among the largest plants forced offline were Masinloc U3, Ilijan A and Ilijan B, alongside several hydro, geothermal and biomass facilities.

Another 738.8 MW of capacity was unavailable because several plants were operating at derated levels, including units from Sual, Pagbilao, Masinloc, and SCPC.

A yellow alert was in effect from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., after which the grid was placed under a red alert from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Another yellow alert was in effect from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A red alert is declared when available reserves are exhausted and power supply can no longer adequately meet demand, increasing the risk of rotational brownouts.