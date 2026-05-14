Prime Infra gas plants cushion Luzon grid 

“PrimeCoreGen / First Gen natural gas plants were actively dispatched during the period. Sta. Rita and Ilijan units exhibited sustained high utilization, EERI units showed stable mid-to-high loading, San Gabriel operated at moderate levels, and Avion units remained at relatively low but consistent output levels,” Energy Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevara said.

The outages stripped 3,942.8 MW from the grid, pushing Luzon to yellow and red alerts for several hours on yesterday.

PrimeCoreGen currently operates First Gen’s gas-fired facilities, including the 1,000-MW Sta. Rita, 450-MW San Gabriel and 97-MW Avion plants, after Prime Infra acquired a majority stake in the assets in 2025.

Despite the wave of outages, NGCP said the Luzon grid maintained an available capacity of 14,153 MW against peak demand of 13,558 MW, leaving a thin reserve margin of 595 MW.

Among the largest plants forced offline were Masinloc U3, Ilijan A and Ilijan B, alongside several hydro, geothermal and biomass facilities.

Another 738.8 MW of capacity was unavailable because several plants were operating at derated levels, including units from Sual, Pagbilao, Masinloc, and SCPC.

A yellow alert was in effect from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., after which the grid was placed under a red alert from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Another yellow alert was in effect from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A red alert is declared when available reserves are exhausted and power supply can no longer adequately meet demand, increasing the risk of rotational brownouts.