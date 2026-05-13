Savoy Hotel Manila seeks sixth straight airport hotel title

Savoy Hotel Manila said its operations continue to focus on seamless and stress-free stays through its strategic location near the airport, well-appointed rooms, dining options, safety standards and sustainability initiatives.

The hotel is aiming for its sixth consecutive win as the Philippines’ Leading Airport Hotel while also seeking recognition as Asia’s Leading Airport Hotel.

It is also supporting Megaworld Hotels and Resorts in its bid for Philippines’ Leading Hotel Group.

Voting for the World Travel Awards 2026 is now open, with the hotel encouraging guests and supporters to help promote Filipino hospitality on the international stage.