SM Hotels properties bag multiple Asia, Philippine awards

Pico Sands Hotel, located within Pico de Loro Cove in Batangas, also secured four accolades, including Best Scenic Environment Hotel in Asia, Best All-Inclusive Family Resort in the Philippines, Best All-Inclusive Family Hotel in the Philippines, and Best Coastal Hotel in the Philippines.

The Haute Grandeur Global Awards recognizes hotels and hospitality establishments worldwide based on guest feedback, service quality, facilities, and overall customer experience.

Ramon Makilan, general manager of Taal Vista Hotel, said the awards reflect the dedication of the hotel’s team in preserving the property’s heritage while adapting to the evolving expectations of travelers.

Meanwhile, Pico Sands Hotel General Manager Maxi Gavino said the recognition inspires the property to further improve its offerings and continue delivering memorable guest experiences.

SMHCC Executive Vice President Peggy Angeles said the awards highlight the company’s commitment to providing diverse hospitality experiences anchored on Filipino hospitality and innovation.