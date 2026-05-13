Karate One highlights gender equity, inclusivity

Gender equity and inclusivity will be recognized and showcased in what looms as an exciting and action-packed Philippine leg of the Karate One-Youth League Manila presented by the Philippine Sports Commission starting today at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

In recognition of their growing influence and role in the dynamic martial art, three women with impressive credentials will play key functions in the four-day championships sanctioned by the World Karate Federation (WKF) and organized by the Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation Inc. (KPSFI).