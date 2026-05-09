WKF unveils motto at Karate One Youth League

“Virtually anywhere in the planet, there is a karate gym so the WKF can rightfully say that ‘The World is Our Dojo.’”

“The fact we have 59 competing countries and close to 1,000 karatekas worldwide coming over underscores the deep influence of these native Japanese discipline in becoming a universal combat sport,” added the karate chief of the meet backed by the SM Group of Companies and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

He disclosed that early bird was the arrival of a seven-member Malaysian junior squad last Wednesday and is currently training and sparring with its local counterparts at the Association for the Advancement of Karatedo gym in Mandaluyong.

“These Malaysian karatekas are among the best they have and shows how our Southeast Asian neighbor is keen on doing well in the competition,” said Lim of the campaigners in the meet also sponsored by Lanson’s Place, Milo and Citadines Bay Hotel Manila.

The bulk of the Malaysian delegation will be arriving tomorrow together with the other overseas contingents, led off by the huge 78-member Australian squad, followed by Saudi Arabia’s 40, and 39 from New Zealand.

Participants in the Karate One Youth League presented by the PSC will be feted to a welcome dinner on Wednesday by the Department of Tourism before action goes full swing the next day at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A fiesta-like atmosphere will highlight the second day of hostilities with the opening ceremony in the afternoon featuring drum beaters, cultural dancers, a laser show and parade of flags in the youth karate showcase also supported by Senators Christopher “Bong” Go and Pia Cayetano.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, WKF president Antonio Espinos, Milo senior vice president Veronica Cruz and Carlo Sampan, Milo Philippines assistant vice president and Head for Sports, will be among those gracing the festive occasion.