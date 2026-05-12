AJ Raval opens up about pain over losing son

“That, Tito Boy, siguro po, sorry po. Yung naramdaman ko na lang po siguro,” she said.

The actress, who is now raising five children, became emotional as she reflected on the pain of losing Aaron, admitting that the grief has never truly left her.

“Masakit, sobrang sakit. Bilang isang ina, napakasakit. Parang wala pong tamang word kung paano i-describe yung nararamdaman ko noon,” AJ shared.

“Pero hindi po siya nawala sa isip ko ever, ever since. Araw-araw, paggising, pagtulog, iniisip ko pa rin.”

AJ also revealed how Aaron continues to remain part of their family traditions, especially during the holidays.

“Tuwing Pasko, kapag po namimili kami ng Christmas gifts para sa lahat ng bata, sa mga anak ko, sa mga pamangkin ko, sa lahat po ng bata sa family, si Aaron, hindi po siya nawawalan ng gift. Part pa rin po siya,” she said tearfully.

Unable to hold back her emotions, the actress later delivered a heartfelt message for her late son.

“Ang masasabi ko sa kanya, mahal na mahal ko siya.”

“Hindi siya nawala sa isip namin, sa puso, kahit sandaling panahon lamang namin siya nakasama.”

“Pagdating ng araw, magkikita rin kami.”