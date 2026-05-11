House impeaches Sara for the second time

During the plenary session on Monday, House committee on justice chairperson and Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro sponsored Committee Report (CR) No. 261 which was distributed to lawmakers last Wednesday.

Duterte made history by becoming the first Philippine official to be impeached twice.

Duterte has faced several impeachment complaints, though earlier cases failed to advance beyond the House Justice Committee. One complaint, endorsed to the Senate on 5 February 2025, was later returned to the House after senator-judges voted 18-5 in favor of a motion amended by Alan Peter Cayetano.

On 25 July 2025, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled the impeachment case unconstitutional, citing the one-year constitutional limit on impeachment proceedings. The 5 February case consolidated four complaints.