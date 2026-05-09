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P1.3-M drugs seized, 3 nabbed

P1.3-M drugs seized, 3 nabbed
PHOTO courtesy of Zambales Herald
Published on

SUBIC, Zambales — Authorities seized about P1.3 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested three alleged high-value individuals (HVIs) in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pamatawan on 8 May.

The operation was led by the Zambales Police Drug Enforcement Unit in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Zambales and the Subic Municipal Police Station.

P1.3-M drugs seized, 3 nabbed
P1.3M drugs seized in Subic town

Police identified the suspects as a 50-year-old fisherman from Barangay Pamatawan, Subic, and two market vendors — a 31-year-old and a 53-year-old woman — both from Barangay San Isidro, San Marcelino.

Zambales shabu seizure
Subic drug bust
PDEA anti drug operation
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