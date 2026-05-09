P1.3-M drugs seized, 3 nabbed

SUBIC, Zambales — Authorities seized about P1.3 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested three alleged high-value individuals (HVIs) in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pamatawan on 8 May.
The operation was led by the Zambales Police Drug Enforcement Unit in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Zambales and the Subic Municipal Police Station.
Police identified the suspects as a 50-year-old fisherman from Barangay Pamatawan, Subic, and two market vendors — a 31-year-old and a 53-year-old woman — both from Barangay San Isidro, San Marcelino.