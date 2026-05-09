NutriAsia launches 2026 Mother’s Day campaign celebrating family, food traditions

“For generations, NutriAsia has been a staple in Filipino kitchens, witnessing how a simple meal can become a powerful expression of care,” said James Lim, the company’s corporate marketing and communications head. “This Mother’s Day, we want to celebrate those who nurture us. Whether it’s a Tita who becomes a ‘Tita-Mommy’ or a mother whose legacy is a cherished family recipe, these are the flavors that keep their presence alive in our hearts.”

Paolo Roa, NAI content and creatives head, said the campaign focuses on storytelling rooted in family experiences.

“We want to tell brave brand stories rooted in real human truths that connect deeply and last,” Roa said.

The video emphasizes how cooking traditions and family recipes help preserve memories and strengthen family connections across generations.

Watch the full video and share your own "Masarap Masaya" Mother’s Day story: https://youtu.be/4sNjOeJ6DX0