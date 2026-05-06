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Mother’s day, but make it delicious: A Gen Z guide to treating mom right

SPECTRUM'S ‘To Mama With Love’ buffet.
SPECTRUM'S ‘To Mama With Love’ buffet.Photograph courtesy of Spectrum
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Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to go the extra mile and make your mom feel truly appreciated. Whether it’s dining out or ordering in, the goal is to give her a day where she can simply relax and enjoy — no cooking, no planning, no cleanup.

Here’s how to create a food-focused Mother’s Day itinerary that feels thoughtful, elevated and worth celebrating:

SPECTRUM'S ‘To Mama With Love’ buffet.
SWEET 'BOUQUETS' FOR MOMS
SPRING Bouquet Vanilla Cream Cake.
SPRING Bouquet Vanilla Cream Cake. Photograph courtesy of Max’s Restaurant

Start with a soft launch: The cake that carries

Every great celebration needs a centerpiece, and this one literally blooms.

The Spring Bouquet Vanilla Cream Cake from Max’s Restaurant is doing the most — in the best way. Think hand-piped buttercream tulips in soft yellows and pinks, giving full flower bouquet energy but edible.

Inside, it’s a crowd-pleaser: Light vanilla chiffon, strawberry cream filling, and a “not-too-sweet” profile that moms will actually appreciate. It’s limited from 4 to 10 May, so yes, this is your sign to secure one early.

BLOOMBERRY Sweets Cake.
BLOOMBERRY Sweets Cake.Photograph courtesy of Dairy Queen

Main dish energy: Comfort food, upgraded

If your mom’s the type who loves a hearty, satisfying main, go for something familiar — but better.

The Grilled Cheesy Salmon from Mang Inasal takes the classic baked version and levels it up with a smoky, slightly charred finish. It’s rich, creamy and feels just a bit more special than your usual home-cooked meal.

TRUFFLE Prosciutto pizza.
TRUFFLE Prosciutto pizza.Photograph courtesy of Sicilian Roast

Go big: The ‘we planned this’ dining moment

At Spectrum, the “To Mama With Love” buffet is basically a passport on a plate. Local favorites, global dishes, and enough options to keep everyone happy (yes, even the picky ones).

It’s the kind of place where: Mom gets variety then the family gets bonding time and no one argues about the menu at Fairmont & Raffles.

For the mom who deserves ‘main character’ treatment

Take things up a notch at Cantabria by Chele Gonzalez, a Michelin Guide-selected spot that’s perfect for a more intimate, elevated celebration.

Their Día de la Madre menu features standout dishes like Pulpo a la gallega — grilled octopus with potatoes, paprika and a twist of kimchi breadcrumbs.

Table for mom, please

Casa Buenas, Hotel Okura’s signature Filipino-Spanish restaurant, offers a curated Mother’s Day menu on 10 May for  P3,410 for two.

Available for lunch and dinner, the set menu features pika-pika like Okoy, Laing Pani Puri, and Talaba, followed by Chicken Binakol, mains such as Sinanglay, Humba, and Tinapa Fried Rice and a dessert of Banana, Muscovad  and Coconut Harmony.

Keep it chill: Effortless but still thoughtful

Not every mom wants a formal setup — and that’s where a cozy, laid-back meal comes in.

At Sicilian Roast, you can slow things down and share a Truffle Prosciutto pizza. With truffle cream, prosciutto, and a perfectly crisp crust, it hits that sweet spot between casual and classy.

Sweet ending, always

No Mother’s Day is truly fulfilling without dessert (non-negotiable).

Dairy Queen is launching the Bloomberry Sweets collection, a limited-time series.

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