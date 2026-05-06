Mother’s day, but make it delicious: A Gen Z guide to treating mom right

Go big: The ‘we planned this’ dining moment

At Spectrum, the “To Mama With Love” buffet is basically a passport on a plate. Local favorites, global dishes, and enough options to keep everyone happy (yes, even the picky ones).

It’s the kind of place where: Mom gets variety then the family gets bonding time and no one argues about the menu at Fairmont & Raffles.

For the mom who deserves ‘main character’ treatment

Take things up a notch at Cantabria by Chele Gonzalez, a Michelin Guide-selected spot that’s perfect for a more intimate, elevated celebration.

Their Día de la Madre menu features standout dishes like Pulpo a la gallega — grilled octopus with potatoes, paprika and a twist of kimchi breadcrumbs.

Table for mom, please

Casa Buenas, Hotel Okura’s signature Filipino-Spanish restaurant, offers a curated Mother’s Day menu on 10 May for P3,410 for two.

Available for lunch and dinner, the set menu features pika-pika like Okoy, Laing Pani Puri, and Talaba, followed by Chicken Binakol, mains such as Sinanglay, Humba, and Tinapa Fried Rice and a dessert of Banana, Muscovad and Coconut Harmony.

Keep it chill: Effortless but still thoughtful

Not every mom wants a formal setup — and that’s where a cozy, laid-back meal comes in.

At Sicilian Roast, you can slow things down and share a Truffle Prosciutto pizza. With truffle cream, prosciutto, and a perfectly crisp crust, it hits that sweet spot between casual and classy.

Sweet ending, always

No Mother’s Day is truly fulfilling without dessert (non-negotiable).

Dairy Queen is launching the Bloomberry Sweets collection, a limited-time series.