Mother’s day, but make it delicious: A Gen Z guide to treating mom right

Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to go the extra mile and make your mom feel truly appreciated. Whether it’s dining out or ordering in, the goal is to give her a day where she can simply relax and enjoy — no cooking, no planning, no cleanup.
Here’s how to create a food-focused Mother’s Day itinerary that feels thoughtful, elevated and worth celebrating:
Start with a soft launch: The cake that carries
Every great celebration needs a centerpiece, and this one literally blooms.
The Spring Bouquet Vanilla Cream Cake from Max’s Restaurant is doing the most — in the best way. Think hand-piped buttercream tulips in soft yellows and pinks, giving full flower bouquet energy but edible.
Inside, it’s a crowd-pleaser: Light vanilla chiffon, strawberry cream filling, and a “not-too-sweet” profile that moms will actually appreciate. It’s limited from 4 to 10 May, so yes, this is your sign to secure one early.
Main dish energy: Comfort food, upgraded
If your mom’s the type who loves a hearty, satisfying main, go for something familiar — but better.
The Grilled Cheesy Salmon from Mang Inasal takes the classic baked version and levels it up with a smoky, slightly charred finish. It’s rich, creamy and feels just a bit more special than your usual home-cooked meal.
Go big: The ‘we planned this’ dining moment
At Spectrum, the “To Mama With Love” buffet is basically a passport on a plate. Local favorites, global dishes, and enough options to keep everyone happy (yes, even the picky ones).
It’s the kind of place where: Mom gets variety then the family gets bonding time and no one argues about the menu at Fairmont & Raffles.
For the mom who deserves ‘main character’ treatment
Take things up a notch at Cantabria by Chele Gonzalez, a Michelin Guide-selected spot that’s perfect for a more intimate, elevated celebration.
Their Día de la Madre menu features standout dishes like Pulpo a la gallega — grilled octopus with potatoes, paprika and a twist of kimchi breadcrumbs.
Table for mom, please
Casa Buenas, Hotel Okura’s signature Filipino-Spanish restaurant, offers a curated Mother’s Day menu on 10 May for P3,410 for two.
Available for lunch and dinner, the set menu features pika-pika like Okoy, Laing Pani Puri, and Talaba, followed by Chicken Binakol, mains such as Sinanglay, Humba, and Tinapa Fried Rice and a dessert of Banana, Muscovad and Coconut Harmony.
Keep it chill: Effortless but still thoughtful
Not every mom wants a formal setup — and that’s where a cozy, laid-back meal comes in.
At Sicilian Roast, you can slow things down and share a Truffle Prosciutto pizza. With truffle cream, prosciutto, and a perfectly crisp crust, it hits that sweet spot between casual and classy.
Sweet ending, always
No Mother’s Day is truly fulfilling without dessert (non-negotiable).
Dairy Queen is launching the Bloomberry Sweets collection, a limited-time series.