LTO says fixers, 'problematic' driving schools reduced

"Nahuli po namin nakapost po sa amin sa LTO page at matagal na rin po naming binabantayan yun may mga reports na rin po nung una," Lacanilao said.

Along with capturing fixers, they also monitor driving schools that do not comply with the proper operating process. They have taken down twelve (12) driving schools in the National Capital Region (NCR), and five (5) in Region 5.

Lacanilao explained that the main issue within fixers is the registration. Along with the masterminds are also accomplices of the private emission test, where the document is validated.

They usually earn P500 - P1000 per vehicle.

"Kailangan po talaga nila dalhin kaya po sasabit din yung kumpanya kasi makikita po naming yung record. Mayroon din isang malaking kumpanya na Telecomm, isa rin po sa iniimbestigahan po namin ngayon," he said.

He explained that even if they have been the most complained-about agency by many people due to strict regulations, they still have the same rank when it comes to efficiency of resolving matters.