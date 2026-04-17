LTO chief intensifies crackdown vs ‘fixers’

The warning follows the arrest of three LTO employees Wednesday at the agency’s main office in Quezon City for their alleged involvement in a fixing scheme related to driver’s license registrations.

“Fixers have no room inside the LTO,” the agency said in its statement. “Employees found to be involved in the activities will face administrative and criminal charges and will be removed from service.”

Lacanilao stressed that those participating in these schemes will be dealt with to the full extent of the law. The agency also urged the public to avoid using unauthorized facilitators and to use only official channels for LTO services.

In a separate development, the LTO announced it is extending the validity of various permits and licenses set to expire in April 2026.

“We have an extension of validity of registration, driver’s license, conductor’s license, and student permits that will expire this April 2026,” Lacanilao said during a radio interview Thursday. “They have an additional three months.”

Lacanilao said the extension is intended to provide financial relief to motorists struggling with the country’s ongoing oil crisis. He confirmed that these licenses will be recognized as valid and legal during inspections or in the event of an accident.