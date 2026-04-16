LTO heighten crack down on fixer-employees

“Fixers will be dealt with to the full extent of the law,” it added.

Aside from issuing a warning to employees conducting malicious activities, the LTO also urged the public to avail of its services through the legal and intended manner.

Last Wednesday, 15 April, three LTO employees were arrested for their involvement in a fixing scheme related to driver’s license registration at its main office in Quezon City.

In a related development, the transportation agency also announced that it was set to extend the validity of different licenses that were set to expire this April 2026.

“Meron pong extension of validity of registration, driver’s license, conductor’s license, student permit na mag-e-expire po ng April 2026. Meron po silang three months,” Lacanilao said during an interview with a radio program this Thursday.

(We have an extension of validity of registration, driver's license, conductor's license, and student permits that will expire this April 2026. They have an additional three months)

The LTO chief expressed that the development was meant to give drivers some relief amid the ongoing oil crisis faced by the country.

Lacanilao affirmed that any driver that may figure in any inspection or accident that the licenses of drivers will still be considered valid and legal.