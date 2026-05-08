Kenny Rogers Roasters bags eight wins at Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

The company said the recognition stemmed from its strategic move to reposition the brand during its milestone year, shifting away from a nostalgia-driven campaign and instead reinforcing its “deliciously healthy” identity across multiple platforms.

Central to the campaign was the “I Love Me Better” initiative, which highlighted the brand’s advocacy of making wellness more accessible to consumers.

Kenny Rogers Roasters won Gold for Innovation in Brand Renovation/Re-Branding and Gold for Innovation in Internal Corporate Events, recognizing its efforts to align both internal culture and external messaging.

Its Truffle Roast campaign also earned Gold for Innovation in Product Placement, while its broader campaign execution received Silver for Innovation in Cross-Media Marketing.

Meanwhile, the company’s Farmvocacy initiative secured two Silver awards under Innovation in Purpose-Driven Marketing and Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility.

The company said the recognitions reflected a milestone year focused not only on celebration, but also on strengthening its brand positioning through product innovation and purpose-driven initiatives.