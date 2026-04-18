SM Supermalls named Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards Organization of the Year for second time

SM Supermalls was named Organization of the Year at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, marking its second time receiving the honor in the regional business awards program recognizing innovation.
The company earned a total of 52 award points across Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie recognitions.
“On behalf of SM Supermalls in the Philippines and China, we would like to thank the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for this honor. This is a testament to how we continue to evolve and innovate to deliver a truly maxed-out experience for our customers,” said SM Supermalls Executive Vice President Joaquin L. San Agustin, who accepted the recognition.
“We dedicate this to the millions of our customers back home, as well as to our tenant partners and employees who make these experiences possible.”
SM Supermalls cited a range of initiatives in sustainability, community programs, and cultural events as part of its submission.
Its environmental efforts include the SM Green Movement, International Coastal Cleanup 2025, Powered by the Sun, and Save Water programs.
The company also highlighted social programs such as Mall for All, Empowering Communities, SM Job Fairs, and Movies for the Blind.
Cultural and entertainment initiatives include Mindanao Art, the Philippine International Pyromusical Competition, Konnichiwa Japan, Animezing North, and Art from All.
Youth and family-focused programs such as SM Super Spelling Bee, SM Little Stars, and Besties of Joy were also part of its portfolio.
The company’s expansion efforts, including the openings of SM City Laoag and SM City La Union in 2025, were also noted.
SM Supermalls also operates malls in China, with initiatives such as SM City Zibo: Let’s Wave, SM City Tianjin: Three Color Sports 6.0, SM City Yangzhou: Mango Vibes Only, SM City Xiamen: Chinese New Year with Songxi Woodblock Prints, SM City Chengdu: The Frog Prince, SM City Jinjiang: Bean There, Beat That Stress!, and SM Haicang: Grand Opening.
The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards honor organizations across the region for achievements in innovation and business performance.