SM Supermalls named Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards Organization of the Year for second time

SM Supermalls was named Organization of the Year at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, marking its second time receiving the honor in the regional business awards program recognizing innovation.

The company earned a total of 52 award points across Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie recognitions.

“On behalf of SM Supermalls in the Philippines and China, we would like to thank the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for this honor. This is a testament to how we continue to evolve and innovate to deliver a truly maxed-out experience for our customers,” said SM Supermalls Executive Vice President Joaquin L. San Agustin, who accepted the recognition.