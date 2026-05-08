DPWH orders immediate repair of collapsed Marcos Highway section in Benguet

The secretary ordered the immediate commencement of repair works on 11 May. He also directed that the rehabilitation be completed within four months to prevent further soil erosion and potential accidents during the height of the rainy season.

The inspection followed a presidential directive prioritizing the restoration of damaged infrastructure in the region. Residents and motorists had earlier raised concerns over the hazards and inconvenience caused by the collapsed lane, which restricted traffic flow for several months.

According to the DPWH, the rehabilitation efforts will also cover other road slips along the highway to ensure the safety of commuters and restore the full functionality of the primary route connecting Benguet, La Union, and other Cordillera provinces to Baguio City.