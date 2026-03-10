DPWH fast-tracks P16-B Maharlika Highway repairs

Dizon said the completion of current work sections will eliminate the seven-hour traffic delays between Samar and Leyte that have plagued the highway in recent months.

“The Maharlika Highway must be completely passable before Holy Week, from Quezon and Bicol to Samar and Leyte,” Dizon said during a site inspection. “I came here to ensure our regional directors deliver on these ongoing projects quickly. We only have three weeks left, and all one-way sections must be opened.”

The DPWH is currently undertaking a P16 billion rehabilitation of the highway, formerly known as the Pan-Philippine Highway. The project aims to replace “patchwork” fixes with long-term solutions for cracks, potholes and drainage issues.

While major construction and upgrades are slated to continue after the Holy Week break, the immediate priority is to suspend one-way traffic systems to allow continuous travel during the peak season.

The multi-billion peso project focuses on critical, flood-prone sections in Quezon — specifically in Lopez, Calauag, and Tagkawayan — as well as the Bicol region and Samar. A key component of the rehabilitation includes the repair of the vital Lopez Viaduct.

To ensure the quality of the project, the DPWH central office is managing the works alongside foreign consultants, allowing only contractors with advanced technology to bid on the major segments.

The rehabilitation is part of the administration’s broader effort to improve national logistics and reduce the cost of transporting goods across the archipelago.