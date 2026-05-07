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THE GIFT OF 'ME TIME'

Here is to the woman who nurtures the world; may she find her way back to herself this Mother’s Day, wrapped in her sacred ‘Me Time.’
URATEX Deluxe Eco Bedsheets.
URATEX Deluxe Eco Bedsheets.Photographs courtesy of Kultura
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True luxury this Mother’s Day isn’t found in the grand or the loud, but in the quiet, intentional reclamation of self. It is a curated slow-down, an invitation for the woman who holds the world together to finally let it spin without her for a moment. This season, the chicest gesture is the gift of “Me Time” — a ritualized pause powered by Kultura’s Green Finds, where sustainability meets the high-minded art of Filipino craftsmanship.

URATEX Deluxe Eco Bedsheets.
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TROPIKO Abaca Fan.
TROPIKO Abaca Fan.

The morning begins with a sensory reset: the steam from a warm cup of Ginga Guyabano tea rising from a Casa Juan saucer, an exquisite marriage of heritage and modern form. The atmosphere is further refined with the mist of Atin Room & Linen Spray, instantly transforming a reading nook into a private sanctuary. This is followed by the tactile indulgence of Dermtropics’ organic virgin coconut lotion and a few drops of Pili Ani’s Pili and Elemi oils — botanical treasures that turn skincare into a soulful, restorative ceremony rooted in ethical elegance.

URATEX Deluxe Eco Bedsheets.
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REED Diffuser set.
REED Diffuser set.

As the day transitions into an unhurried afternoon, the ritual extends to the simple pleasure of JA Lees Farms mushroom chicharon, a guilt-free crunch for the mindful epicure. To finish, a leisurely promenade requires only the essentials: a Tropiko petal-shaped abaca fan and an eco-friendly sun hat, proving that staying grounded in one’s culture is the ultimate fashion statement. This is Mother’s Day reimagined — an enduring act of grace for the woman, the community and the earth.

MASFLEX Wooden Tray.
MASFLEX Wooden Tray.

Here is to the woman who nurtures the world; may she find her way back to herself this Mother’s Day, wrapped in her sacred “Me Time.” After all, there is nothing more stylish than a spirit beautifully restored. Because the ultimate modern luxury isn’t a thing, but a moment — a soul-deep pause where heritage meets healing, and every mother is finally permitted to simply be.                         

KEA Groove Serving bowls.
KEA Groove Serving bowls.
GINGA Guyabano Tea with Casa Juan cup and saucer.
GINGA Guyabano Tea with Casa Juan cup and saucer.
ECO Friendly Sun Hat.
ECO Friendly Sun Hat.
DERMTROPICS Hand and Body Lotion.
DERMTROPICS Hand and Body Lotion.
Mother’s Day self-care
sustainable luxury lifestyle
Filipino craftsmanship wellness
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