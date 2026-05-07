PHLPost unveils special stamps honoring historic Phl plazas

Other landmarks in the collection include Tabaco Plaza in Albay, Zamboanga Plaza in Zamboanga del Sur and San Carlos Plaza in Pangasinan.

PHLPost officials said the collection aims to immortalize these landmarks as living symbols of Filipino heritage.

Most Philippine plazas were designed to be surrounded by churches, government buildings, and heritage houses, reflecting a blend of indigenous traditions and colonial influences.

The stamps were designed by PHLPost in-house artist Jose Antonio Jayme in coordination with Judith Neric of the Filipino Heritage Festival Inc. DT