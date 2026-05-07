PHLPost releases stamps featuring iconic plazas

The plaza-themed stamps feature the architectural beauty and historical significance of several public squares, including Sta. Barbara Plaza in Iloilo, Bacolod City Plaza in Negros Occidental, Tabaco Plaza in Albay, Vigan Plaza in Ilocos Sur, Zamboanga Plaza in Zamboanga del Sur, San Carlos Plaza in Pangasinan, and Plaza Roma in Intramuros, Manila.

“Often surrounded by churches, municipal halls, and heritage buildings, these public spaces reflect the Philippines’ layered history, blending indigenous traditions with colonial influences, and continuing to evolve as vibrant hubs of everyday life,” the release said.

The stamps were designed by PHLPost in-house artist Jose Antonio Jayme and coordinated with Judith Neric of Filipino Heritage Festival Inc. The photos featured in the stamps were credited to architect Paulo Alcanzaren, a Filipino landscape architect and urban planner known for his advocacy in reclaiming public spaces and his research on Philippine plazas. Alcanzaren has spent many years documenting the heritage of plazas across towns and cities in the country.

PHLPost said it uses philately as a storytelling medium, “turning small pieces of postage into educational and collectible artifacts that celebrate Filipino identity,” and aims to promote awareness and appreciation of the nation’s cultural legacy.

“Beyond their functional use, these stamps are expected to attract collectors, historians, and the general public, encouraging a deeper appreciation of the Philippines’ rich cultural landscape,” the statement concluded.