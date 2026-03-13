PHLPost offers selfie stamps, services at book festival

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) is participating in the Philippine Book Festival 2026, offering visitors a chance to experience traditional letter writing while accessing modern postal services.
At its interactive booth, festival guests can mail letters and postcards on-site through PHLPost’s Mail Acceptance service. Visitors can also browse and purchase a selection of postage stamps, including collectible issues highlighting Philippine heritage, culture and history.
A key attraction at the booth is the Personalized “Selfie Stamp” service, which allows visitors to turn their photos into customized postage stamps. The activity gives guests a unique souvenir that combines personal creativity with the long-standing tradition of philately, or stamp collecting.
PHLPost will also bring government services closer to the public by setting up a Postal ID capturing station, allowing applicants to process their Postal ID during the festival. The Postal ID remains one of the most accessible government-issued identification cards in the country and is widely accepted in various public and private transactions.
The PHLPost booth will be located in front of the Department of Education booth, near “Lugar Lagdaan,” at the Megatrade Hall of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City during the four-day festival organized by the National Book Development Board.
The Philippine Book Festival runs from 12 to 15 March from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Megatrade Hall of SM Megamall. PHLPost is inviting festival-goers to visit its booth and explore its services during the event.