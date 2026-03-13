PHLPost offers selfie stamps, services at book festival

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) is participating in the Philippine Book Festival 2026, offering visitors a chance to experience traditional letter writing while accessing modern postal services.

At its interactive booth, festival guests can mail letters and postcards on-site through PHLPost’s Mail Acceptance service. Visitors can also browse and purchase a selection of postage stamps, including collectible issues highlighting Philippine heritage, culture and history.

A key attraction at the booth is the Personalized “Selfie Stamp” service, which allows visitors to turn their photos into customized postage stamps. The activity gives guests a unique souvenir that combines personal creativity with the long-standing tradition of philately, or stamp collecting.