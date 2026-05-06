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Illegal mining site raided

Three arrested in anti-illegal mining ops in CDO
Three arrested in anti-illegal mining ops in CDOPhoto Courtesy of CIDG 10
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CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Authorities arrested three suspects and seized an estimated 15.6 million pesos worth of heavy equipment during a raid on an illegal mining site in the upland village of Tumpagon on Wednesday.

Three arrested in anti-illegal mining ops in CDO
CIDG, MGB bust illegal mining site in CDO

The operation was conducted by joint elements of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Cagayan de Oro City Field Unit, the CIDG Regional Field Unit 10 Special Operations Team, and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. Local police units also assisted in the raid.   

Three arrested in anti-illegal mining ops in CDO
Three arrested in anti-illegal mining ops in CDO
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