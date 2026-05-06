Illegal mining site raided

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Authorities arrested three suspects and seized an estimated 15.6 million pesos worth of heavy equipment during a raid on an illegal mining site in the upland village of Tumpagon on Wednesday.
The operation was conducted by joint elements of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Cagayan de Oro City Field Unit, the CIDG Regional Field Unit 10 Special Operations Team, and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. Local police units also assisted in the raid.