Three arrested in anti-illegal mining ops in CDO

Police identified the arrested suspects only through their aliases “Fred,” “Boy,” and “Jake,” all of legal age. Authorities said the suspects were allegedly caught excavating in a mining area without the required permits from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, in violation of Republic Act No. 7942 or the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

Seized during the operation were several heavy equipment and mining machines, including backhoes, water pumps, welding machines, generator sets, trommels, and other tools allegedly used in illegal mining activities.

According to CIDG Director PMGen. Robert A.A. Morico II, mineral resources found within the country’s territory and exclusive economic zone are owned by the State, as provided under the Philippine Mining Act. He emphasized that the exploration and utilization of these resources must be conducted in accordance with environmental laws and regulations to protect affected communities and preserve natural resources.

The anti-illegal mining operation forms part of the intensified implementation of OPLAN Kalikasan under the directive of Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police.

The CIDG also commended PCOL Jonathan B. Papay, chief of CIDG Regional Field Unit 10, and PMAJ Gerson A. Soliven of the CIDG Cagayan de Oro City Field Unit for the successful operation against illegal mining activities in the region.

Authorities urged the public to report environmental law violations, including illegal mining, quarrying, logging, and fishing, to help protect the country’s natural resources.