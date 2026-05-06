DSWD to add half a million beneficiaries to 4Ps this year

This means their lives have improved, and they no longer have children to support in school, so they were delisted from the program from 2022 up to the present,” he said in an interview on Unang Hirit.

Only 500,000 of the 1.4 million graduated beneficiaries will be replaced this year, Gatchalian said, citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) that identified half a million Filipinos still classified as poor who may qualify for 4Ps.

Potential beneficiaries are selected using PSA household surveys conducted every two to three years. Eligibility criteria include being classified as a low-income or poor household and having children under 18.

Gatchalian emphasized there is no direct application process for the program but said families not included in the list may file an appeal with the DSWD.