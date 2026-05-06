House passes bill expanding 4Ps program on third reading

“4Ps should help families through the hardest years, but it should also give them a real bridge toward better income, better education and better choices for their children,” Marcos said during the House plenary session on Tuesday.

For his part, House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy explained that the goal of the improvements was to add further cushions for low-income families that face more challenges as time goes on.

Dy further expressed that the reinforced 4Ps program grants better and sustained access to education, health care, and basic support for individuals in an effort to alleviate poverty that stems from generations of struggle.

“4Ps is not just a subsidy program. This is an investment for the future of every Filipino family. For every child that is educated, for every family that gains access to health services, and for every home that’s given a chance to rise, that is the true measure of the success of the program,” he explained in Filipino.

“And through this measure, we are ensuring continued support–not just to get by, but to move forward to a more stable, more systematic, and more dignified future,” he added.

Under House Bill No. 8647, various measures such as aid to infants within the first 1,000 days of their life through targeted support which places the development of a child at the forefront of care.

Grants for health and nutrition were also set at a minimum of P750 per month, while pregnant women and children under two years old are slated to receive P850 a month.

For pregnant and postpartum mothers, infants, and young children, an additional P1,000 assistance would be provided under the amended bill.

Aside from wellness support, a rice subsidy of at least P1,500 was going to be given to families.

It also sought to address the issue when it comes to illegal registration of beneficiaries that are not qualified to enroll in the program by penalizing any identified cases through legal manners.

A database would also be established within local government units where existing and graduated beneficiaries would be logged to have them be included in other social protection, development, and poverty reduction initiatives.