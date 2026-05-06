Contractor admits lending license for government projects

Santos confirmed to Associate Justice Ernest Louie Miguel that Hernandez assured her she would earn money simply by allowing her firm’s license to be used for government contracts.

When asked if she was aware the primary intent was for the accused to borrow her license, Santos replied, “That is correct, your honor.”

The testimony came during the graft trial of Hernandez, former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., and several other officials.

Santos testified that SYMS was established in 2021 and initially handled minor projects, such as multi-purpose buildings. She claimed that during that year, she began a practice with Hernandez of lending her license for a 3 percent royalty fee.

Under the standard process, government funds are released to contractors only after materials testing and the signing of certificates of work accomplishment.