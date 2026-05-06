Contractor says Hernandez urged license lending in graft case

Asked if she was aware that the accused intended only to borrow her license, the witness replied, “Tama po, your honor.”

Santos said SYMS Construction was established in 2021 and initially handled minor projects such as multi-purpose buildings, where she joined government biddings.

She added that her arrangement with Hernandez — lending her company’s license in exchange for a three percent royalty — also began that year.

Cash deliveries

Similar to her earlier testimony, Santos maintained that she allegedly delivered P300 million in cash to the DPWH district office in Bulacan for Hernandez.

The cash was supposedly withdrawn from a Land Bank facility in Malolos, a process that took at least four hours, before being placed in large and medium grocery boxes for transport.

At Hernandez’s office, she and a liaison officer would personally count the bundles of cash in front of the engineer.

Under the standard process for securing project appropriations, funds are released to contractors only after requirements such as materials testing and certificates of work accomplishment are completed.

Santos said she signed certificates of work accomplishment for projects lent to Hernandez despite not knowing whether the projects had been completed.

Near the end of the proceedings, the defense filed a motion similar to one earlier submitted to the anti-graft court’s Third Division, seeking the postponement of hearings set on 12 and 13 May.

The request cited the Office of the Ombudsman’s weeklong anniversary celebration.

With no objection from the prosecution, the court granted the motion and reset the hearings to 20 May.