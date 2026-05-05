Witness pins down Brice as Revilla hearings resume

SYMS Construction liaison officer Monica Ocampo-Santos returned to the stand Tuesday and presented her judicial affidavit as hearings into the graft case against former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials resumed at the Sandiganbayan.

Santos, niece of SYMS owner Sally Santos, reiterated her claim that former DPWH engineer Brice Hernandez received millions of pesos in cash from the company. She alleged that in one instance, Hernandez was given P299 million in cash placed inside grocery boxes.

She also denied receiving any compensation for the deliveries she claimed to have facilitated.