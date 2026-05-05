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PAGE THREE

Witness pins down Brice as Revilla hearings resume

FORMER Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.
FORMER Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.
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SYMS Construction liaison officer Monica Ocampo-Santos returned to the stand Tuesday and presented her judicial affidavit as hearings into the graft case against former Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials resumed at the Sandiganbayan.

Santos, niece of SYMS owner Sally Santos, reiterated her claim that former DPWH engineer Brice Hernandez received millions of pesos in cash from the company. She alleged that in one instance, Hernandez was given P299 million in cash placed inside grocery boxes.

She also denied receiving any compensation for the deliveries she claimed to have facilitated.

FORMER Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.
Malversation, graft hearings vs Revilla, co-horts commence at Sandiganbayan

Revilla was not present during the separate proceedings of the Third and Fourth Divisions of the anti-graft court. He posted P90,000 bail for the graft charge, while the malversation case remains non-bailable.

Last month, hearings were conducted to determine whether the former senator could be granted bail, during which prosecution witnesses were presented to establish probable guilt.

The case stemmed from a P92.8 million ghost flood control project in Pandi, Bulacan, tagged as Project 25CC0299, with Revilla identified as its proponent.

FORMER Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.
Witness: Ex-DPWH exec received cash in grocery boxes

The court is expected to release its decision on his petition for bail on Wednesday, 6 May.

In the malversation case, DPWH records custodian Jason Cruz was again called to the stand and presented a logbook containing details related to the project.

Cruz was later excused from the hearing after stating he had no further knowledge of the project’s specifics.

bong Revilla graft case Sandiganbayan DPWH flood control project
Philippines corruption trial cash delivery allegations Hernandez SYMS Construction
Pandi Bulacan ghost project bail hearing Revilla malversation case
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