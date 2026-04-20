Witness: Ex-DPWH exec received cash in grocery boxes

A liaison officer of SYMS Construction and Trading testified that former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) district engineer Brice Hernandez allegedly received millions of pesos in cash delivered in boxes disguised as grocery items.
Testifying before the Third Division of the Sandiganbayan during the bail hearing for the malversation case against former senator Ramon Revilla Jr., Monica Ocampo-Santos said she has been working for SYMS since 2021 following the appointment of her aunt and company owner, Sally Santos.
Ocampo-Santos said she was assigned as liaison officer coordinating with the DPWH office in Bulacan, particularly Hernandez.
She also testified that Hernandez, along with other officials including Henry Alcantara, Jaypee Mendoza and Juanito Mendoza, stood as godparents at her wedding upon her aunt’s recommendation.
Aside from handling documents, Ocampo-Santos said she was present during cash deliveries to Hernandez’s office, with the money placed inside boxes of common grocery items.
One of the alleged deliveries amounted to P299 million in March 2025.
The funds were reportedly intended for infrastructure projects obtained through the use of SYMS’ contractor’s license.
Contractor legitimacy questioned
During the hearing, Associate Justice Ronald Moreno sought clarification on whether SYMS was a legitimate contractor.
“Masasabi ba natin na lehitimong contractor ang SYMS?” Moreno asked.
Ocampo-Santos replied, “Yes, your honor.”
She added that one of the company’s recent projects was a ₱19-million multipurpose building in Borol, Balagtas. However, she admitted she had not personally seen any projects completed by the company, saying it was not part of her duties.
Revilla absent due to illness
Before the hearing on Monday, 20 April, Revilla was excused from attending court proceedings due to illness.
According to his legal counsel, the former senator experienced dizziness and a migraine upon waking up.
His condition was described as day-to-day, with no confirmation yet on whether he would attend the next hearing on Tuesday, 21 April.