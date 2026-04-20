Witness: Ex-DPWH exec received cash in grocery boxes

Aside from handling documents, Ocampo-Santos said she was present during cash deliveries to Hernandez’s office, with the money placed inside boxes of common grocery items.

One of the alleged deliveries amounted to P299 million in March 2025.

The funds were reportedly intended for infrastructure projects obtained through the use of SYMS’ contractor’s license.

Contractor legitimacy questioned

During the hearing, Associate Justice Ronald Moreno sought clarification on whether SYMS was a legitimate contractor.

“Masasabi ba natin na lehitimong contractor ang SYMS?” Moreno asked.

Ocampo-Santos replied, “Yes, your honor.”

She added that one of the company’s recent projects was a ₱19-million multipurpose building in Borol, Balagtas. However, she admitted she had not personally seen any projects completed by the company, saying it was not part of her duties.

Revilla absent due to illness

Before the hearing on Monday, 20 April, Revilla was excused from attending court proceedings due to illness.

According to his legal counsel, the former senator experienced dizziness and a migraine upon waking up.

His condition was described as day-to-day, with no confirmation yet on whether he would attend the next hearing on Tuesday, 21 April.