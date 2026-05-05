LGUs told: Lift truck bans for fuel tankers

“Ensuring the uninterrupted movement of fuel supply is critical to sustaining economic activity and protecting the welfare of our people during this period of global energy disruption,” the department said in a statement.

The directive aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “whole-of-government” approach to the energy crisis.

Local chief executives are urged to grant legitimate petroleum industry tankers full passage within their jurisdictions to prevent delays in the supply chain.

In a memorandum circular, the DILG called on local leaders to use their supervisory authority to enforce the directive strictly and also reminded local governments that it holds disciplinary authority over elected officials who fail to comply, citing provisions of the Local Government Code.

“Local governments play a vital role in ensuring that essential goods such as fuel are delivered without delay,” the department added.

The DILG said it will continue to monitor compliance and coordinate with other agencies to maintain a steady flow of fuel nationwide.