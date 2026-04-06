Energy emergency declaration eyed in CDO

Under the proposed declaration, the city government may impose a temporary price freeze on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and kerosene for at least 15 days, with penalties for retailers that increase prices during the period.

Fuel distribution controls may also be implemented to prevent shortages, including prioritizing supply for emergency services such as ambulances, police and water utility vehicles. Authorities may also impose purchase limits to ensure equitable access and enforce anti-hoarding measures.

The council is also considering power conservation steps, including reduced operating hours for malls and other nonessential businesses, limited use of street and park lighting, and possible adjustments in government work arrangements to reduce energy consumption.

Financial assistance may be extended through the city’s Quick Response Fund, including fuel subsidies or cash aid for transport workers, farmers and fisherfolk. Funds may also be used to stabilize food supply and transport costs.

In addition, the local government may fast-track permits for solar power installations and battery systems to encourage alternative energy use.

Officials said the proposed declaration aims to stabilize fuel prices and ensure uninterrupted energy supply for essential services, including hospitals and water systems.