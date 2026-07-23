Actress Meryll Soriano admitted she was relieved that her father, Willie Revillame, failed in his first bid for a Senate seat during the recent midterm elections.

For Soriano, it was simply because politics was never her father's strength. While she acknowledged that Revillame was encouraged by public clamor to run, she believed he lacked the background and experience needed for public office. He eventually placed 22nd after receiving more than 8.5 million votes.