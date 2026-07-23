Actress Meryll Soriano admitted she was relieved that her father, Willie Revillame, failed in his first bid for a Senate seat during the recent midterm elections.
For Soriano, it was simply because politics was never her father's strength. While she acknowledged that Revillame was encouraged by public clamor to run, she believed he lacked the background and experience needed for public office. He eventually placed 22nd after receiving more than 8.5 million votes.
"He's very smart to understand na hindi niya 'yun forte," Soriano said during the 21 July episode of Fast Talk with Boy Abunda. "So noong tumakbo siya, siyempre nalungkot ako. Parang... kakayanin ba niya 'yung stress? It's a completely different world."
Soriano said she believes her father is meant to make a difference outside politics.
"Mabait talaga ang Diyos sa kanya na hindi siya nanalo because he's set out to do other things where he's more than capable to help," she said.