1,126 farmers received PAFFP in Tarlac City

The DA stated that the increase in the price of fuel have directly affected these farmers in toiling, irrigation, transportation, and other farming expenses. Under the said program, each beneficiary received P2,325 in cash as additional support for their livelihood.

Regional Technical Director for Operations and Extension ng DA RFO 3 Dr. Arthur Dayrit, Tarlac 2nd District Representative Maria Cristina Angeles, Governor Christian Yap, and Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap led the distribution of assistance.

Dayrit emphasized the importance of immediately responding to the needs of the farmers, especially during this time when prices of petrol products are high, as well as the costs of production.

Thru the PAFFP, the government continues to support the farmers and fisherfolk since they are the primary partners of the government in ensuring food security in the country.

High fuel prices in the Philippines are severely straining food security by driving up production, transport, and fertilizer costs, threatening to trigger higher inflation and food shortages.

Rising expenses, linked to Middle East tensions, are causing farmers to abandon harvests and reducing fishing activity.

While officials argue food supply is currently sufficient, the high cost of inputs and transportation is pushing food prices up and threatening to turn the energy crisis into a food crisis.