The turnover was received by National Maritime Center Director Vice Admiral Allen J. Dalangin of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in a ceremony witnessed by Presidential Office for Maritime Concerns Secretary Andrew Centino and DA Undersecretary Drusila Bayate.

The VMS workstations provide authorities with real-time information on the location, speed and direction of registered fishing vessels, allowing enforcement agencies to detect illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing while strengthening compliance with conservation measures such as closed fishing seasons.

The DA said the technology will also reinforce efforts to combat agricultural smuggling by helping authorities identify suspicious maritime movements along the country's extensive coastline.

"Today, we are turning over more than new equipment. We are strengthening our ability to protect the waters that feed our people and sustain the livelihoods of millions of Filipino fisherfolk," Tiu Laurel said.

He said the initiative demonstrates the value of closer coordination among the DA, BFAR, the Philippine Coast Guard and the Presidential Office for Maritime Concerns in safeguarding marine resources and coastal communities.

Tiu Laurel noted that smugglers increasingly use maritime routes to illegally transport commodities such as rice, sugar and cigarettes, depriving the government of revenues while hurting legitimate farmers, fisherfolk and local industries.

"The same technology that helps us monitor fishing vessels can also strengthen our ability to detect suspicious maritime movements linked to smuggling," he said. "These illegal activities undermine the livelihoods of our farmers and fisherfolk while allowing products that bypass quarantine and food safety inspections to reach the market."

He added that access to accurate, real-time information is becoming more critical as climate-related risks intensify and pressure on marine resources continues to grow.

"Better information leads to better decisions," he said, noting that scientific data enables authorities to respond more quickly to threats facing fishing communities while ensuring law-abiding fishermen are not placed at a disadvantage."These workstations will help them see farther, act faster and coordinate better," Tiu Laurel said. "By strengthening monitoring and enforcement today, we are helping secure our fisheries resources, protect consumers and preserve the livelihoods of future generations."