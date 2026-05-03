The riviera state of mind

Rustan’s Makati has unveiled its Summer 2026 campaign, “Beneath the Riviera Sun,” transforming its spaces into a sun-drenched Mediterranean escape that merges effortless style with modern luxury. The immersive experience features live performances, curated beauty rituals and fashion presentations showcasing relaxed tailoring and versatile resort wear, inviting guests to experience the charm of coastal living in the heart of the city.

Through an evocative blend of sound, scent and style, the campaign showcases a curated, leisurely lifestyle across multiple floors. From interactive style edits to gelato stations, the initiative transforms the shopping experience into a dynamic, sensorial journey where the warmth of the coast meets urban sophistication.