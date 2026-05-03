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The riviera state of mind

Through an evocative blend of sound, scent and style, the campaign showcases a curated, leisurely lifestyle across multiple floors.
RUSTAN’s Makati introduces its Summer 2026 campaign.
RUSTAN’s Makati introduces its Summer 2026 campaign.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Rustan’s Makati
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THE ‘Beneath the Riviera Sun’ collection.
THE ‘Beneath the Riviera Sun’ collection.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Rustan’s Makati

Rustan’s Makati has unveiled its Summer 2026 campaign, “Beneath the Riviera Sun,” transforming its spaces into a sun-drenched Mediterranean escape that merges effortless style with modern luxury. The immersive experience features live performances, curated beauty rituals and fashion presentations showcasing relaxed tailoring and versatile resort wear, inviting guests to experience the charm of coastal living in the heart of the city.

Through an evocative blend of sound, scent and style, the campaign showcases a curated, leisurely lifestyle across multiple floors. From interactive style edits to gelato stations, the initiative transforms the shopping experience into a dynamic, sensorial journey where the warmth of the coast meets urban sophistication.

AUDREY Pastelero and Kidd Dee.
AUDREY Pastelero and Kidd Dee.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Rustan’s Makati
Janina Dizon, Almay Gaw-See and Candy Dizon.
Janina Dizon, Almay Gaw-See and Candy Dizon.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Rustan’s Makati
INA Arabia, Anton Huang and Malu Francisco.
INA Arabia, Anton Huang and Malu Francisco.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Rustan’s Makati
RUSTAN’s marketing manager Arrah Batiles, Rustan’s head of Marketing Jackie Avecilla and Rustan’s AD and PR manager Alexie Chavez.
RUSTAN’s marketing manager Arrah Batiles, Rustan’s head of Marketing Jackie Avecilla and Rustan’s AD and PR manager Alexie Chavez.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Rustan’s Makati
RONALD Mabanag, Happy Ongpauco-Tiu and Chris Juan.
RONALD Mabanag, Happy Ongpauco-Tiu and Chris Juan.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Rustan’s Makati
ANDIE and Lirio Torres, Andie Quila and Liz Dy Buncio.
ANDIE and Lirio Torres, Andie Quila and Liz Dy Buncio.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Rustan’s Makati
PATRICIA Henson-Peters, Nikki Huang, Raymond Gutierrez and Kylie Verzosa.
PATRICIA Henson-Peters, Nikki Huang, Raymond Gutierrez and Kylie Verzosa.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Rustan’s Makati
JENNIE Epperson, Tweetie de Leon Gonzales, Desiree Abesamis (front), Patty Betita and Gionna Cabrera.
JENNIE Epperson, Tweetie de Leon Gonzales, Desiree Abesamis (front), Patty Betita and Gionna Cabrera.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Rustan’s Makati
SUZY Quiros, Fiona Ottinger, Dette Tan, Glenna Gudicelli, Tats Manahan, Mia Borromeo, John Echauz, Connie Haw, Monchet Olives, Julie Boschi and Ane Preysler (sitting).
SUZY Quiros, Fiona Ottinger, Dette Tan, Glenna Gudicelli, Tats Manahan, Mia Borromeo, John Echauz, Connie Haw, Monchet Olives, Julie Boschi and Ane Preysler (sitting).PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Rustan’s Makati
MIKE Chiu, Erica and Johann Albano, Cris and Trixie Monteron, Noel dela Merced, Gerome Vizmanos, Bianca Evangelista, Paolo Guiao, Ces and Cel Almazora and Mawi de Ocampo.
MIKE Chiu, Erica and Johann Albano, Cris and Trixie Monteron, Noel dela Merced, Gerome Vizmanos, Bianca Evangelista, Paolo Guiao, Ces and Cel Almazora and Mawi de Ocampo.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Rustan’s Makati
Rustan’s Makati Summer 2026 campaign
Riviera Sun Mediterranean retail experience Philippines
luxury shopping Makati resort wear fashion
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