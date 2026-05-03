PRC on high alert as Mayon Volcano spews





The humanitarian organization said it remains in close coordination with local government units and disaster response agencies in Albay as the volcano shows signs of escalation.



Authorities have not announced any change in alert level as of press time, but disaster officials have repeatedly warned that sudden PDCs and lava collapses pose life-threatening risks to those within the danger zone.



The PRC urged residents living around the volcano’s skirts—particularly near gullies and river channels—to stay out of restricted areas, citing the possibility of fast-moving flows of hot gas, ash, and volcanic debris.



The organization assured that teams remain fully mobilized as it monitors developments.



“The Red Cross remains vigilant and ready to assist. Always follow the evacuation orders and instructions from your local authorities. We are Always First, Always Ready, and Always There,” it said.