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Minor Strombolian activity observed in Mayon Volcano

Minor Strombolian activity observed in Mayon Volcano
Footage Screenshot from: PHIVOLCS | Facebook
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The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) released two close-up footages of minor Strombolian activity at the summit crater of Mayon Volcano in Albay.

At 4:10 a.m., Sunday, 19 April, the Mayon Volcano Observatory and PHIVOLCS Quick Response Team captured the said volcanic activity.

PHIVOLCS said the effusive eruption at Mayon Volcano continues on its 104th consecutive day, producing incandescent lava flows, pyroclastic density currents (PDC), locally known as “uson,” and frequent rockfalls.

The state agency added in a Facebook report that Alert Level 3 remains in effect over Mayon Volcano, with entry into the 6-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone strictly prohibited.

Minor Strombolian activity observed in Mayon Volcano
Mayon shows minor Strombolian activity on 83rd day of unrest
Minor Strombolian activity observed in Mayon Volcano
Mayon shows small bursts as alert stays at Level 3
Mayon Volcano

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