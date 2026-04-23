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Off-duty cop saves child from fall in Baguio

Off-duty cop saves child from fall in Baguio
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BAGUIO CITY — An off-duty police officer rescued a child from a possible fall at a pedestrian overpass along Harrison Road on 21 April.

Police Corporal Credence Jayzer A. Magno of the Baguio City Police Office Traffic Enforcement Unit was in civilian clothes when he noticed the child in a dangerous position.

Off-duty cop saves child from fall in Baguio
Baguio cops help mother deliver a baby

Magno immediately pulled the child to safety and later coordinated with on-duty personnel to ensure proper care. The child was eventually reunited with their family.

Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police, commended the officer’s actions, saying they reflect the police force’s commitment to public safety even beyond duty hours.

The PNP said the incident highlights its continued mission to provide immediate and reliable service to the public.

Baguio City

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