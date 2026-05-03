MPD debunks Japanese daylight thievery reports

The debunked reports alleged that a Japanese citizen was walking alone in a busy Chinatown street around 1 p.m. on 25 April 2026, when an armed man approached and declared a robbery.

The reports further claimed the suspect fled on a motorcycle with an accomplice after stealing the victim’s valuables.

Included in the false narrative was a claim that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan had issued a renewed security advisory for its citizens in the Philippines as a direct result of the incident.

Police officials stated that no such robbery was recorded in the precinct logs and that the details circulating on social media did not align with actual events in the area.

The MPD is currently investigating the source of the misinformation.