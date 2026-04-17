2 Japanese fugitives nabbed in Metro Manila ops

In a separate operation in Manila, Masayuki Aoyagi was arrested under a deportation order issued in October 2023. He is reportedly affiliated with the “JP Dragon Syndicate,” a group linked to telecommunications fraud operations targeting victims, particularly the elderly.

Both suspects are now in custody at the Bureau of Immigration Warden Facility and are undergoing deportation proceedings in coordination with Japanese authorities.

Acorda said the arrests underscore the government’s efforts to dismantle transnational criminal networks, stressing that the Philippines will not serve as a safe haven for foreign fugitives.