2 Japanese fugitives nabbed in Metro Manila ops

Authorities arrested two Japanese fugitives linked to transnational crime syndicates in coordinated operations in Metro Manila on 16 April, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PACC) said.
PACC Executive Director Benjamin C. Acorda Jr. said the operations were carried out by the Bureau of ImmigrationFugitive Search Unit, with support from the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other agencies.
The first suspect, identified as Sato Taiki, was arrested in Mandaluyong City based on a warrant of deportation issued in March 2023. He is classified as an undesirable alien and is wanted in Japan for theft. Authorities said he is linked to the “Luffy Group,” which has been tied to multiple robbery incidents, including a case that resulted in the death of a 90-year-old victim.
In a separate operation in Manila, Masayuki Aoyagi was arrested under a deportation order issued in October 2023. He is reportedly affiliated with the “JP Dragon Syndicate,” a group linked to telecommunications fraud operations targeting victims, particularly the elderly.
Both suspects are now in custody at the Bureau of Immigration Warden Facility and are undergoing deportation proceedings in coordination with Japanese authorities.
Acorda said the arrests underscore the government’s efforts to dismantle transnational criminal networks, stressing that the Philippines will not serve as a safe haven for foreign fugitives.