Four hurt in head-on crash in La Trinidad

Both drivers are residents of La Trinidad.

The two drivers and two male passengers from La Trinidad and Atok, Benguet sustained injuries and were brought to Benguet General Hospital for treatment.

Personnel from the La Trinidad Bureau of Fire Protection Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of those involved.

The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles. Police said the parties involved are currently in talks for a possible settlement.