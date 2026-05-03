BDO Life holds career day in Ortigas on 8 May

BDO Life Assurance Company Inc. is inviting jobseekers from Ortigas, Makati and Rizal to join its Career Day on 8 May at the BDO Corporate Center Ortigas.

The event aims to offer employment opportunities for individuals seeking career growth in the insurance industry. Interested applicants may send their resumes in advance via email with the subject “May 8 BDO Life Career Day” or bring a printed copy on the day of the event.