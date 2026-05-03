BDO Life holds career day in Ortigas on 8 May

BDO Life Assurance Company Inc. is inviting jobseekers from Ortigas, Makati and Rizal to join its Career Day on 8 May at the BDO Corporate Center Ortigas.
The event aims to offer employment opportunities for individuals seeking career growth in the insurance industry. Interested applicants may send their resumes in advance via email with the subject “May 8 BDO Life Career Day” or bring a printed copy on the day of the event.
The company also reminded applicants that it does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process.
BDO Life is a subsidiary of BDO Unibank Inc. and offers a range of life insurance products, including protection, health, education, savings, retirement, and estate planning solutions for individuals and corporate clients.
The company noted that its financial products are not deposit products, are not insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation, and are not guaranteed by BDO Unibank Inc.
BDO Life is authorized to offer insurance products in the Philippines and is regulated by the Insurance Commission.